PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 7,744,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

