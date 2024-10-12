Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

