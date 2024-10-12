Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

