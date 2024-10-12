Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of OneMain by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in OneMain by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OneMain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

