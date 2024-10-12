Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. General Dynamics makes up 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $299.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $309.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

