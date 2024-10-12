Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $42.73 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after buying an additional 370,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

