PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $199,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
