PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,472 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 603,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,819. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

