PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $183.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $171.24 and last traded at $171.93. 1,054,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,492,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.54.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

