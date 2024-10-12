PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Strong Sell by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.92.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.