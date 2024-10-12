Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $20.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.80. The company had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,239,352. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

