Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nova by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth about $38,661,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. 130,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,594. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average is $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Citigroup downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

