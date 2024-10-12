Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.04. 2,205,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

