Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $30.45 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

KKR stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

