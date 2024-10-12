Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

GD stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.44. 986,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average is $293.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

