Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $194.19. 2,973,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.