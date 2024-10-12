Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $380.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

