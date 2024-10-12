Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

LLY traded up $21.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $932.06. 2,293,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $910.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $852.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

