Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $191.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

