Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,882,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $212.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.