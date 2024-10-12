Perpetual Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,019 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $616.68 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $630.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.66.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

