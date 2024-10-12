Perpetual Ltd Purchases 2,226 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.08 and its 200 day moving average is $275.58. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

