Perpetual Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

Lam Research stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

