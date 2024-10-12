Perpetual Ltd Sells 23,104 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in Credicorp by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 33,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Credicorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Credicorp by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Credicorp stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $187.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.03%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

