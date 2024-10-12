Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOCS. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Doximity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,070.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,070.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,529.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

