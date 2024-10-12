Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Cormark boosted their price objective on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perseus Mining stock opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.64. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

