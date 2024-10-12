Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 2,144,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,748,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.