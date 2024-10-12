PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 507,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

