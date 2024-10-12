Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $136.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $136.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 43,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

