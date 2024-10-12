Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,910,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.