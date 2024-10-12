Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 635,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 694,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 131,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

