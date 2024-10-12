Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned 0.10% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

RUNN opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

