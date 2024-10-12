Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

