Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.