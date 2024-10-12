Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 616,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 232,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

