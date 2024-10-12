Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

