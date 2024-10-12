Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOV. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

