Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 448.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 125,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $807.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

