Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,990. The company has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average of $177.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

