Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.3 %

BSEP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.