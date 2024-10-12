Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.46. 9,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

