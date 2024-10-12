Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.