PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $150.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PJT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.80.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $146.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668 over the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,803,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.