Portal (IOU) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portal (IOU) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00253783 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portal (IOU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portal (IOU) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.