POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 179,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 124,989 shares.The stock last traded at $67.76 and had previously closed at $68.89.

POSCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.