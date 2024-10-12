Powell Max Limited’s (NASDAQ:PMAX) Quiet Period To End on October 15th

Powell Max’s (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Powell Max had issued 1,426,750 shares in its public offering on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,707,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Powell Max’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Powell Max Price Performance
Shares of PMAX opened at $2.86 on Friday. Powell Max has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
About Powell Max
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Max
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.