PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Stock Price Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

