Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 111,491 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 111,491 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 3.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

See Also

