Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,372 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

