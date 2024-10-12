Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,430 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after buying an additional 171,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

KKR stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.